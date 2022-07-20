Unclear how Pres. Biden's energy moves will affect Texas power grid

It’s yet to be seen if or how the new measures on climate change will impact Texas.

For the third day in a row on Wednesday, the state broke the record for peak electricity demand.

Climate scientists say days like Wednesday may not stand out and may be the norm very soon.

As record-breaking heat tests the electric grid and wildfires tear through drought-stricken Texas land, President Joe Biden in Massachusetts Wednesday unveiled some initial steps aimed at tackling what he describes as ‘an emergency.’

"Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and the world," he said.

Among the executive actions, the White House says it will seek to boost the offshore wind industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

"A real opportunity to power millions of additional homes from wind. Let’s clear the way for clean energy," Biden said.

But it’s still unclear how the initial measures on climate change will impact Texas.

Much of the state is served by the ERCOT-managed grid, which is mostly cut off from outside sources of power and largely independent from federal regulation.

Bruce Bullock is director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. He says a tool like block grants could stimulate development in Texas, assuming there isn’t a catch.

"If it's something that comes with strings attached, if you will, such as interconnector or whatever it may be to the national grid, then it's likely something that would not benefit us. So the devil is going to be in the details," he said.

Despite evidence showing climate change is real, critics say it’s often left out of serious discussions in planning for the future in Texas.

ERCOT’s projected peak summer demand was broken just a couple of weeks into summer and several times since.

ERCOT twice had to ask Texans to conserve power last week.

But during a meeting of the Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, there’s talk of unusual heat, but no focus on climate change.

"We need all governors and mayors, we need public utility commissioners and state agency heads, we need electric utilities and developers to stand up and be part of the solution," Biden said.

Whether or not political arguing sinks serious discussions on climate change, Bullock says the state is in a good spot to transition for the future.

"I mean, we generate more wind and wind power than any other state in the nation. We generate more than a lot of countries," he said. "And so and solar is booming as well. So I think we're very well positioned."