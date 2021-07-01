Uber reduces workforce size for Dallas office, forfeits millions in tax incentives

article

Uber is backing away from its plans for a mega office in Dallas.

The company confirmed Thursday it plans to have only 500 employees at its new offices in Deep Ellum instead of the promised 3,000.

The decision means Uber will forfeit millions in tax incentives from local and state officials.

"Given the dramatic impact of the pandemic, we are concentrating our efforts on our core mobility and delivery platforms and resizing our company to match the realities of our business," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Uber’s decision to open the new offices in Dallas was celebrated in 2019 with an event featuring Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Eric Johnson.

"I am disappointed but not surprised by Uber's decision, considering the significant economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic," Johnson said in a statement.

Uber presently has only a few hundred workers in their offices at The Epic development in Deep Ellum.

