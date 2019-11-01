Uber breaks ground on new corporate facility in Dallas

article

Ride-hailing company Uber broke ground Friday on a new office building on the edge of Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.

The new space will soon be the company’s second largest office – behind the San Francisco headquarters.

In exchange for $36 million in incentives, Uber promises to create 3,000 high-paying jobs in the Dallas area.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson were at the groundbreaking ceremony with Uber’s CEO.

Gov. Abbott credited Texas voters and the state’s business-friendly environment for helping to land Uber’s new corporate facility in Dallas.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Texas has always welcomed the company’s innovation.