Arlington GM plant boss concerned about impact if plant is added to UAW strike

The nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike enters its third week and while Arlington GM workers have not been called to strike everyone is waiting to see how long this standoff will last.

The UAW is dug in, vowing to continue their strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis until their members get better wages.

The strike, which started on Sept. 15, was expanded last week.

It's caused a nearly $4 billion hit to the economy, according to the Anderson Economic Group in Michigan.

"Everyone is definitely paying attention to what is going on, but in terms of direct impact here in Arlington we have not experienced that," said John Urbanic, GM's Arlington assembly plant executive director, in his first comments to FOX 4 since the strike began.

UAW's initial demand was a 40 percent pay increase over the next 4 years, on top of other benefits.

Urbanic believes the offer from GM to the union is more reasonable and meets the needs of workers.

"It directly addresses the items our employees told us were most significant to them. Base wage increase up to 20 percent, job security, inflation protection and the continuation of world-class health care," he said.

A small number of union workers at plants in Roanoke and Carrollton are on strike.

GM Arlington workers are by far the largest group of union workers in the area. Plant workers have rallied in solidarity with others across the country while waiting to be told if they will strike.

FOX 4 spoke to the local UAW president on the phone, and he said he stands by the statements of national president Shawn Fain, who last Friday accused Ford and GM of refusing to make meaningful progress.

"Our cause is just. Striking for a better future to protect our communities and to defeat corporate greed is not only our right it's our duty," said Fain.

Urbanic says GM is concerned about a ripple effect to Arlington if the strike comes to its highly productive SUV assembly line.

"For every one employee that we have inside the building there are six jobs in the surrounding communities that are directly related to supporting our manufacturing operation," he said.

In June, GM announced a $500 million investment at the Arlington plant to prepare for production of a new engine.