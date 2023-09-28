Arlington GM workers rally to support striking colleagues, UAW could expand strike soon

The United Auto Workers Union is threatening to expand its strike if no progress is made in negotiations this week.

Workers at Arlington’s General Motors Assembly Plant have been rallying in support of the striking workers.

On Wednesday afternoon, SKY 4 spotted a few dozen people in red shirts picketing outside the facility.

Workers at a GM’s parts facility in Roanoke, north of Fort Worth, joined the strike this past Friday, along with some union employees at a Stellantis parts distribution center in Carrollton.

On Friday, the UAW president will announce how it plans to expand the strike against Detroit’s big three automakers. That may involve a call for Arlington’s GM workers to join the walkout.

The UAW wants 40% raises over four years along with other benefits. The automakers have come in closer to 20%.

The UAW president said the decision whether to expand the strike will hinge on whether any serious progress is being made in talks.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden greeted workers on the picket lines. Then on Wednesday, the GOP presidential frontrunner weighed in on the labor dispute.

"Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for photos at the picket lines. But it’s his policies that send Michigan autoworkers to the unemployment lines," former President Donald Trump said while speaking at a non-union parts plant in Michigan.

Currently, only about 13% of the union’s 146,000 workers are on strike. That’s a deliberate strategy to gradually turn up the pressure on the automakers.