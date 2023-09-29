Expand / Collapse search

UAW strike expands again; Arlington GM workers to remain on the job

By
Published 
UAW Strike
FOX 4

Arlington GM workers prepared to walk off the job

Workers at Arlington's General Motors Assembly Plant have been rallying in support of other union members who are on strike. They say they're prepared to join in when they are called to do so.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Auto Workers union has once again expanded its strike against the big three automakers.

The president of the union called on workers at a Ford assembly plant in Chicago and union members at a General Motors plant in Lansing, Michigan to walk off the job.

That means 7,000 additional union members are joining the strike. 

About 13% of the union’s 146,000 members have been on strike since mid-September.

Workers at the GM Assembly Plant in Arlington remain on standby.

They held a solidarity rally outside the plant earlier this week.

They’re supporting workers at a GM parts facility in Roanoke, north of Fort Worth, and union employees at a Stellantis parts distribution center in Carrollton who are already striking.

NTX GM workers rally to support striking colleagues

The United Auto Workers Union is threatening to expand its strike if no progress is made in negotiations this week. The workers at Arlington's GM Assembly Plant are ready.

The UAW initially demanded a 40% pay raise over the next four years. Now it said it is willing to accept a 30% raise.

Ford, GM and Stellantis have offered 20% raises.