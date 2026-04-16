Two teens arrested in connection to fatal March street racing crash in Arlington

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The Brief Arlington Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a March 2026 crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Tanya Cypert and her dog. 18-year-old Adam Hamad and a juvenile suspect were both charged with racing on a highway causing death, with Hamad behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into Cypert's car. Multiple witnesses told police the two suspects were street racing before the crash, and Hamad was allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the accident.



Two teens have been arrested in connection to a street racing crash in March that left an Arlington woman and her dog dead.

Fatal Arlington crash leads to two arrests

What we know:

18-year-old Adam Hamad and a juvenile suspect were arrested on April 15 in connection to a fatal crash on South Cooper Street in Arlington that happened on March 6.

Both suspects face a charge of racing on the highway causing death. Police say Hamad was behind the wheel of the 2025 Mercedes vehicle that struck and killed Tanya Cypert.

Multiple witnesses told police that Hamad and the second suspect's vehicle were seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic without signaling before the accident.

Data from the airbag in Hamad's vehicle showed it going over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The juvenile's vehicle was not involved in the crash, but was reportedly going over 85 miles per hour while racing Hamad's car.

What we don't know:

Because the second suspect is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Woman, dog killed

Tanya Cypert

The backstory:

Tanya Cypert was less than a mile from her Arlington home when the collision occurred at the intersection of Cooper Street and Eden Road, authorities said. Cypert had been on her way to get something to eat before her shift at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows Cypert’s white Hyundai Tucson slowing to make a left turn onto Eden Road as the first black sedan passes through the intersection. Seconds later, the Mercedes enters the intersection and collides with Cypert’s vehicle.

Cypert was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her French bulldog, which was in the vehicle with her, was also killed.

Victim's family on the tragedy

What they're saying:

"It was a regular day for her, and now it’s going to be memorialized as the worst day of our lives."

In a March 2026 interview with FOX 4, Cypert’s sons Chance and Ethan said the family is seeking justice but not revenge.

"The fact that justice has to be served in the first place means something tragic happened," Chance Cypert told FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

"Always appreciate the little moments you have. That's all it is. All life is little moments."

A family friend, Karen Arce, described Cypert as selfless and supportive.

"The sun just shines a little less bright every day," Arce said.

What's next:

Arlington Police said a third vehicle was possibly involved in the street racing, and that their investigation remains ongoing.