Two teens, 13 and 17, killed in shooting at Arlington apartment complex

Two young teens are dead and a third was injured in a Friday shooting at an Arlington apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Sublett Road.

Police say it started a group of teens arguing outside a nearby barbershop. An adult tried to stop it and called 911. The group of teens then ran to the apartment complex and started shooting.

A 13-year-old and a 17-year-old were killed in the shooting.

Police saw a vehicle leaving quickly from the scene and made a traffic stop. Inside, they found a third teen who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say they found a firearm where the two teens were found on the sidewalk and a second firearm ditched behind a building.

Witnesses told police they saw multiple people hopping fences moments after the gunfire.

"This is senseless gun violence," said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook. "We just held a press conference earlier this weekend about kids and their access to guns. This is a huge issue for us and a big concern."

Police believe the teens who were killed lived at the apartment complex with their families.

It’s unclear what sparked the argument or how they all knew each other.

At this time, police say no one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.