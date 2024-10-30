Two sexual assaults reported in TCU dorms, police issue safety alert

The Brief TCU issued a safety alert after two sexual assaults were reported on campus, one last weekend and one a few weeks ago, according to TCU police. Police reported that one assault involved a guest visiting a student in a campus dorm, while the other involved a university student. TCU police said they are working with state and federal agencies in the investigation.



Texas Christian University issued a safety alert after two sexual assault incidents were reported in campus dormitories in recent weeks.

Campus police posted a safety bulletin following the two reports, one occurring over the weekend and another about three weeks ago.

In the first incident, a third party reported that a student was sexually assaulted by a guest visiting another student. TCU police say this incident happened around three weeks ago in an on-campus dorm.

The second incident involved a TCU student who was reportedly assaulted by another TCU student in a dorm over Homecoming weekend.

The safety alert reminded students of safety practices, including guidelines on consent while intoxicated, and emphasized that "no means no."

TCU PD stated they are working with state and federal agencies in the ongoing investigation.

Students are encouraged to download the "FrogShield" app for direct access to campus police and take advantage of "Froggie 5-0," a free campus escort service.