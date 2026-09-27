Two men critically injured and third hospitalized following shooting in West Dallas

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The Brief Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries following an early Sunday shooting on Pueblo Street in West Dallas. Investigators are working to determine whether a third gunshot victim who arrived at a local hospital is connected to the same incident. Dallas police have not released suspect information or a motive as the investigation remains ongoing.



Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries early Sunday following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in West Dallas, authorities said.

Pueblo Street shooting

What we know:

Dallas police and fire-rescue units responded to a shooting call at about 5 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pueblo Street, according to police.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two males with gunshot wounds on the street and sidewalk in front of a home. Both men were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a third male was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to investigate whether that case is connected to the Pueblo Street shooting.

Police said some sort of disturbance preceded the gunfire. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings in front of the home, and officers canvassed nearby homes for possible surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

No suspect information or motive has been released. Assault detectives and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene, closing off the street to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.