KFC to open "Open House" restaurant concept in McKinney this week

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The Brief Kentucky Fried Chicken will open a new concept restaurant called "Open House" in McKinney this week. The location features breakfast, late-night hours, and table service, plus new menu items like boba-refreshers and crunchy milkshakes. It is unclear if the new menu items and concept will expand to any other locations nationwide.



Kentucky Fried Chicken is putting a Texas twist on its menu with a new restaurant concept that will open in McKinney this week.

What we know:

The fast-food chain is set to open a new restaurant called "Open House" in McKinney on Sep. 26.

The new concept restaurant serves breakfast and late-night options. The menu includes an expanded lineup of tenders and sauces, new sides, and beverages like boba-refreshers and crunchy milkshakes.

The KFC logo is displayed outside a KFC restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Houston, July 13, 2010. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

KFC's "Open House" Menu Items

Chicken: Open House will still serve the classic tenders, sandwiches, and wings.

Sauces : Kentucky BBQ, Buffalo, Ranch, Jalapeño Ranch, Sweet Heat Ranch and Garlic Parmesan.

Beverages: Lemonades, boba refreshers and Krunch shakes.

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwiches, Original Recipe tenders, Hashbrowns, Cronuts, coffee and iced lattes.

Sides: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Biscuits, Southwest Corn, Fried Green Beans, Spicy Pickles.

Dessert: Chocolate Cookies and Cronuts.

The 3,400-square-foot space is located on El Dorado Parkway. The location will feature indoor and outdoor seating options.

What they're saying:

"Open House brings the Kentucky Fried Comeback to life in one restaurant," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. "We're building on the craveable fried chicken and genuine hospitality people have always loved about KFC, while introducing new flavors, new experiences and more ways to enjoy the brand. It gives guests a reason to try us, or try us again, while giving us a real restaurant where we can learn what works for guests, our teams and the business, and scale the strongest ideas across the system."