Tarleton State student dies after suffering injuries during rodeo event

The Brief Alejandra Franco, a member of the Tarleton State Rodeo Team, died during a rodeo event on Thursday. Franco died after sustaining injuries while performing at the S.A.L.E. Arena in Alpine, Texas on Thursday night. It's unknown what circumstances at the rodeo led to Franco's death.



A Tarleton State University rodeo team member died after performing at an event in West Texas, the school's rodeo team announced.

Tarleton State student death

Alejandra Franco (CTSY: Tarleton State Rodeo Team

What we know:

The Tarleton State University rodeo team announced that Alejandra Franco died on Thursday after suffering injuries while performing.

Franco was performing at the S.A.L.E. Arena in Alpine, Texas, which is about an hour north of Big Bend National Park. The arena is a part of Sul Ross State University.

The Sul Ross Rodeo Team says they will provide counseling during this weekend's events to support athletes.

What we don't know:

We don't know how Franco suffered the injuries that led to her death.

What they're saying:

Tarleton State Rodeo put out the following statement on social media:

"The Tarleton State Rodeo Team is deeply saddened by the passing of our own, Alejandra Franco.

Alejandra tragically lost her life yesterday, leaving behind a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

During this difficult time, we ask that you join us in keeping her family, friends, and the team in your thoughts and prayers."