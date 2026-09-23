Former Dallas 'We Buy Ugly Houses' franchisee sentenced to federal prison for investment scam

The Brief 67-year-old Charles Carrier, the former president of a Dallas-based real estate firm, was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carrier pleaded guilty to wire fraud last October in connection to a multimillion-dollar real estate investment fraud scheme using HomeVestors' 'We Buy Ugly Houses" brand. Prosecutors say Carrier intended to defraud investors out of nearly $40 million through the scheme, and used their money for personal expenses.



A former Dallas-based real estate president will spend years behind bars for using the ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ brand to scam over 80 investors.

Dallas real estate scam sentencing

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 23, 67-year-old Charles Carrier was sentenced to 188 months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar real estate investment fraud scheme.

Carrier, the former president of a Dallas-based real estate company, scammed more than 80 victims out of nearly $40 million using HomeVestors' ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ brand.

Court documents state that from at least 2018 to 2024, Carrier solicited funds from investors and falsely claimed their money would be used to acquire and renovate residential properties.

Carrier assured investors their loans were secured by liens even though he failed to record the promised deeds of trust, issued multiple deeds of trust at the same properties, and concealed overlapping encumbrances.

Documents state Carrier sold properties without informing investors and forged lien releases to facilitate those transactions, diverting investor money for personal expenses and payments to earlier investors.

Carrier pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October 2025. He was also ordered to pay nearly $25 million in restitution to his victims.

What they're saying:

"Financial fraud isn’t just numbers on a ledger—it’s a direct assault on hardworking Americans who trusted an alleged expert with their savings," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "Carrier didn’t just target investors; he preyed on Main Street families, retirees and small business owners through a sham ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ scam. Through his lies and deceit, Carrier earned every month of his 15-year sentence. This case should serve as a warning to those who target Main Street Americans in North Texas."

"This sentence underscores the harm investment fraud inflicts on victims and communities. The FBI remains committed to pursuing those who exploit the trust of others for financial gain, "said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We urge the public to carefully research any investment opportunity and to contact us immediately if they encounter suspicious activity."