North Texas smoke shop raids seize $5 million, vehicles and illegal drugs

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The Brief Texas DPS and local law enforcement served search warrants at 13 Scorpion Smoke Shop locations around North Texas Authorities seized nearly $5 million in cash and assets, 23 vehicles, and thousands of grams of suspected THC, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms No arrests have been made



Millions of dollars and thousands of grams of illicit substances were seized during a multi-agency smoke shop raid led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Scorpion Smoke Shop Investigation

What we know:

As part of the operation, officers served search warrants at 13 Scorpion Smoke Shop locations.

Officers seized approximately:

11,468 suspected THC products

5,475 grams of marijuana

33,455 grams of THC

33,867 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

23 vehicles

Nearly $5 million in U.S. currency and other assets.

During the investigation, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents found smokable THC and hemp-derived products being sold, despite nearly two months passing since the state clarified the law.

What's next:

Police say there have not been any arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.



DPS officials noted that this operation is part of broader ongoing efforts to find businesses unlawfully selling non-compliant THC and hemp products in Texas.

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The backstory:

Under state rules, consumable THC products below 0.3% remain legal. However, laboratory analysis of certain products identified delta-9 THC concentrations as high as 26%. Products exceeding the 0.3% threshold, or products containing other THC derivatives, cannot be sold in Texas.