Image 1 of 2 ▼

Two young men were arrested in Henderson County after authorities said they vandalized a cemetery.

Chandler McKinney, 22, who is the son of the Henderson County judge, and 19-year-old Tristian Castillo are both charged with criminal mischief in the case.

The sheriff's office said the two men damaged headstones at Goshen Cemetery, near Athens.

No further details have been released at this time.