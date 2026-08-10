Fort Worth ISD starts school year fully staffed under state takeover

The Brief Students in Fort Worth ISD returned to class for the first school year since the Texas Education Agency took over the district in March due to academic performance concerns. New Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata and a state-appointed board aim to boost student achievement so the district can eventually transition back to local leadership. Though roughly 1,000 staff members left following the takeover, leadership confirmed the district began the school year fully staffed with no teacher vacancies.



Thousands of students are back in the classroom in the Fort Worth Independent School District. Parents that FOX 4 spoke to said they are cautiously optimistic about the first year under a state takeover.

Fort Worth ISD First Day of School

What we know:

Students are back in class in a district that is facing some challenges.

The Texas Education Agency took over in March after concerns about students’ academic performance districtwide. A new superintendent was named, along with a state-appointed board of managers.

The new leadership is not permanent, though. The goal is to boost student achievement so that the district can go back to local control.

What they're saying:

New Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata addressed the state takeover on Monday morning. He said he’s confident the district will turn around.

Several parents that FOX 4 spoke to said they are waiting to see what happens.

"Of course, all I heard was the more negative side of it. But like I mentioned earlier, we’re just going to see how it works out, you know?" said Marlene Hutchins, a parent.

"My oldest kid is autistic, so to have a teacher for all of his needs is pretty good. I know it’s been interesting the last couple of years. That hasn’t always been the case. And seeing since the state took over, there’s been a lot of teacher vacancies. So, it’s pretty nice that Fort Worth doesn’t have any," added Sebastian Howard, another parent.

Superintendent Licata confirmed that even though there were about 1,000 staff members who left immediately after the state took over, the district is fully staffed for the first day.

He added that it is an unprecedented accomplishment since usually the district has about 200 vacancies at the beginning of each year.

"I think the teachers are great, and I think we need to be more cognizant that they are the staple of the school system," a parent said.

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