Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital.

On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.

Dallas police said two unknown men dropped Perez off at the hospital, but they fled the scene when officers tried to ask questions. As they were fleeing, the men crashed into an ambulance and police car. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Both men continued to flee by foot but were soon found and arrested by police.

Dallas police have released no information regarding the arrest of the two men or the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com .

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).