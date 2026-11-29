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The Brief Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in south Fort Worth. Officers responded around 11:24 p.m. to the intersection of Hawkwood Trail and Sycamore School Road, where two victims died at the scene. Police have not released the identities of those involved, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in south Fort Worth, police said.

Fatal Fort Worth crash

What we know:

Fort Worth police South Division officers responded around 11:24 p.m. to a major crash at the intersection of Hawkwood Trail and Sycamore School Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two people dead at the scene. Two additional people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit was notified and is investigating the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

No additional details, including the identities of those involved, were immediately released.