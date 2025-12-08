Turning Point USA: Abbott, Paxton want Texas to have most chapters in the US

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announce Texas will be a leader when it comes to Turning Point USA Abbott & Patrick say they want a chapter on every high school campus in the state.



Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announce that they want Texas to be a leader when it comes to Turning Point USA.

What we know:

The governor and lieutenant governor held a news conference at the Governor's Mansion on Monday with Turning Point USA's Senior Director Josh Thifault. They said they want a Turning Point USA chapter on every high school and college campus in the state.

Currently, Texas has about 500 chapters on high school campuses. Lt. Gov. Patrick pledged $1 million from his campaign treasury to help start additional chapters.

The backstory:

Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk. Kirk was a conservative activist who was killed in September at an event at a college campus in Utah.

The organization's chapters are predominantly found on college campuses but its Club America chapters operate in high schools.

What they're saying:

When asked about the political nature of the organization, the governor said this effort is about values and "who we are as a country." He compared it to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"I went to public schools in the state of Texas. I went to Duncanville High School. I was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. FCA still exists today. You can have religious organizations. Organizations that focus on our values like that are allowed in our schools and this is just another more modern example of Fellowship of Christian Athletes," he said.

FCA does not support or endorse any political candidates or causes.

The other side:

Reporters also questioned Abbott about organizations with progressive and left-leaning chapters on high school campuses.

The governor said they are allowed in Texas, but he'd be highly unlikely to endorse such an organization.