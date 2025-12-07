Thomas O. Hicks, former Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars owner, dies at 79

article

The Brief Former Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars owner Tom Hicks died Saturday in Dallas at age 79; the team remembered him as a legendary businessman and sportsman. During his 12-year ownership, Hicks built the front-office foundation that led the franchise to its first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Beyond baseball, Hicks was a major force in North Texas sports, founding Southwest Sports Group and owning the NHL’s Dallas Stars.



Thomas O. Hicks, the former majority owner of the Texas Rangers who led the franchise for over a decade and laid the groundwork for the club’s first-ever World Series appearances, died Saturday in Dallas. He was 79.

The Texas Rangers organization announced the passing, calling Mr. Hicks a "legendary Texas businessman, philanthropist, and sportsman."

Hicks completed his purchase of the Rangers franchise in June 1998 and served as the club’s Chairman of the Board and Majority Owner until August 2010. During his tenure, the Rangers captured the American League West Division title in his first two seasons, including a then-club record 95 wins in 1999.

Beyond baseball, Hicks was instrumental in promoting North Texas sports. In 1999, he founded Southwest Sports Group, a Dallas-based sports entertainment company that included ownership of both the Rangers and the NHL’s Dallas Stars, along with several other properties.

His ownership saw the Rangers expand their infrastructure, including locating the Double-A team in a new stadium in Frisco, partnering to create the state-of-the-art spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, and establishing significant media partnerships with LIN Television and Fox Sports.

Hicks's commitment to the team's future success was solidified by key front-office hires, including General Manager Jon Daniels in 2005, manager Ron Washington in 2007, and President Nolan Ryan in 2008. These additions were critical to the Rangers winning back-to-back American League Championships in 2010 and 2011, securing the first World Series berths in franchise history.

The club extended its thoughts and prayers to Mr. Hicks’ wife, Cinda, his six children, and his entire family.

