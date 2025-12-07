Dallas arson suspect accused of stabbing fire hose line during house fire

article

The Brief A Dallas woman was arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire and then using a knife to stab fire hoses as crews battled the blaze. Investigators identified the fire as intentional after witnesses reported hearing 37-year-old Jermecia Murphy admit to starting the fire at the scene. No injuries were reported as the house was unoccupied, and Murphy now faces charges of arson and criminal mischief.



A Dallas woman faces arson and criminal mischief charges after investigators say she intentionally set a house on fire and then stabbed a fire hose to stop firefighters from putting out the flames.

Dallas woman stabs fire hose line

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) units were called to a house fire in the 2900 block of Prosperity Ave. at 12:58 a.m. Friday following multiple 911 calls. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions at the one-story home. Crews extinguished the fire, which was located in a corner room in the front of the house, by 1:35 a.m.

While DFR was actively battling the blaze, 37-year-old Jermecia Denise Murphy, of Dallas, reportedly took a knife to one of the fire hoses, trying to prevent the crews' efforts. She was immediately placed under arrest at the scene and initially charged with criminal mischief.

Investigators later determined the fire began in the front room and was "incendiary in nature," meaning an unknown heat source was used to ignite combustible materials in the room. Authorities believe Murphy was the person who set the fire after multiple witnesses at the scene heard her admit to starting it while she was stabbing the fire hose.

No injuries were reported, as the house was unoccupied at the time the fire was set.

Murphy is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail where she is charged with criminal mischief, interfering with public duties, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Her combined bond is set at $16,000. Dallas Fire Rescue officials say they expect arson to be added to her list of charges.