Body found on Caribbean island ends North Texas family's search for answers

The Brief A body found on Turks and Caicos on July 5 has been identified as Brian Patrick Tarrence of North Texas. Tarrence went missing on June 25 while vacationing with his wife. No foul play is suspected, but the cause of death is pending a final autopsy and toxicology report.



The remains of a body found on Turks and Caicos Island on July 5 has been identified, solving a weeks-long mystery for a North Texas family.

Brian Patrick Tarrence had gone missing on June 25 while vacationing with his wife. His family, who live in Plano, have been seeking closure ever since.

Brian Tarrence found in Grace Bay

What we know:

On Wednesday, the police force updated that a partially decomposed body they had found in the Grace Bay area of the island on July 5 has now been identified as that of Tarrence. The body had been found while searching for the missing American, but was not identified until the autopsy was completed.

The post from the department says no foul play is suspected, and a final autopsy and toxicology report is pending.

Related article

What we don't know:

Tarrence's cause of death has not been released.

What they're saying:

"The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We urge members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to confirm the identity through official channels," said acting Commissioner of Police Rodney Adams.

American missing in Caribbean

The backstory:

Tarrence, 52, of Monroe, New York, was the subject of a search by the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force since his disappearance last month. His brother traveled from Plano to assist in the search.

Tarrence's family hired a private investigator who obtained this surveillance video of Tarrence walking out of the condo and into what he describes as a safe part of town.