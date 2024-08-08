Midnight welding classes now being offered at North Texas trade school

With a nationwide shortage of welders projected to reach about 330,000 by 2028, a North Texas welding school is expanding its welding program to offer overnight classes.

The hope is the new class times will help meet a growing demand from both potential students and future employers.

A lot is going on inside the welding bays at Tulsa Welding School’s Dallas Metro campus in Irving.

Donald Wilbert is the director of welding training at the Dallas campus. He currently has about 340 men and women working their way towards a certificate in welding.

"It's a 7-month program, 6 classes, 4 days in person and 1 day online," he explained.

With a nationwide shortage of welders projected to reach about 330,000 by 2028, the Irving welding school is expanding its welding program to overnight classes from midnight to 5:15 a.m.

The new schedule is rare and a first for the campus, but Wilbert has high hopes.

"More flexibility to get more students in who have a love for welding," he said. "You can tell it

is hot, it's dirty, but it's a highly paid profession once graduated."

Wilbert says all you need is a high school diploma and willingness to learn, like Dominic Crawford, who graduates from the welding program on Friday.

"It's been amazing honestly," he said. "I came in knowing nothing and am leaving with an abundance of knowledge in the welding program that will help me succeed in the blue-collar world."

The 23-year-old tried his hand at several odd jobs after graduating, but Crawford finally realized using his hands is what he was good at.

That's what all the welding students have in common.

Wilbert says it gives him great pride seeing the fire ignite inside every one of his students who put in the hard work and see the program through. He says their futures are filled with opportunities.

"Everything you see is welding," he said. "From the bridges you drive on to the trucks that bring you food, everything is welded or has a component of welding."

And for anyone thinking about signing up for the program…

"Do it," Wilbert said. "Come in, and put in the work."

The tuition is about $24,000, but Wilbert says the earning potential compensates for that upfront cost.

The overnight program begins Aug. 12.