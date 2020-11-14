Trump supporters gather in Dallas to protest election results

article

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at Dallas City Hall Saturday in protest of the 2020 election results.

Organizers of the "stop the steal" rally said its purpose is to bring attention to what they call a "corrupt election," even though there's still no evidence it was.

Dallas police were present, but kept their distance as rallygoers waved Trump flags and listened to a speaker.

SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson weighed in on the potential harmful impacts of the baseless claims of election fraud.

“If on the other hand, you have people beyond Trump and his inner circle actually saying, 'This election is stolen, this election is fraudulent,’ that's a much bigger step and that really does serve potentially to delegitimize the results in the eyes of a lot of people," he said.

In Washington D.C., Freedom Plaza was filled with people also protesting the election results.

Some counter protesters were there as well.