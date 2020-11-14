Expand / Collapse search

DC police have made 10 arrests so far during 'Million MAGA March'

By David Matthews
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
D.C. police announced 10 arrests as of approximately 4 p.m. during Saturday's "Million MAGA March." (FOX 5 DC / Ama Arthur-Asmah)

WASHINGTON - D.C. police say they've made 10 arrests so far during Saturday's "Million MAGA March" near the National Mall. 

Police released their preliminary arrest total at 4:23 p.m. They will release a final tally Sunday morning.

So far the arrests include:

  • Four firearms violations
  • Two simple assault
  • One no permit
  • One assault on a police officer
  • Two disorderly conduct

Today's rally is meant to show support for President Trump, who has refused to concede this month's election despite his defeat in the Electoral College.

The president thanked his supporters by waving to them from his presidential motorcade Saturday morning. He then played a round of golf at his club in Sterling, Va.

FOX 5 photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah captured the scene from Saturday's rally:

