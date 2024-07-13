Expand / Collapse search

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson says nephew was injured during Trump rally shooting

By
Published  July 13, 2024 11:13pm CDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX 4

VIDEO: Trump Pennsylvania rally shooting

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania as an assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) says his nephew was at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon and was injured in the attempted assassination.

Jackson says his nephew was sitting near where the former president was speaking.

READ MORE: Trump injured but 'fine' during shooting at Pennsylvania rally

He says after the gunshots, his nephew realized he had blood on his neck.

Jackson says his nephew was grazed by something and had a cut on his neck.

He received treatment at the scene.

One attendee at the rally was killed, and two others are in critical condition, according to the Secret Service.

The shooter was also killed.

"Please join my family and me in praying for all who were injured and the life lost. The President and the survivors are lucky to be alive," said Jackson.

Related

Trump rally shooting: Texas leaders react to Pennsylvania rally chaos
article

Trump rally shooting: Texas leaders react to Pennsylvania rally chaos

Texas leaders reacted to the chaotic incident at a Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally where former president Donald Trump was escorted off-stage with blood on his face.

Jackson is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Former president Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican nomination at the convention.