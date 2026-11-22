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The Brief Fate police arrested a 21-year-old man with a loaded handgun during a speeding stop after discovering his 15-year-old passenger was not his sister. Investigators say the man met the teen on Snapchat earlier that day, sent explicit images and picked her up for sexual activity. Police have not released the suspect's name, and the teen was safely returned to her guardian.



A routine speeding stop in North Texas led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man who police say was carrying a loaded handgun and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl he had just met on Snapchat.

Solicitation of a minor

What we know:

According to the Fate Police Department, an officer conducted the traffic stop on Nov. 19 near the intersection of Gettysburg and George Calvert, encountering the 21-year-old male driver and the 15-year-old female passenger.

The driver initially told the officer he was taking his sister to the park. However, further investigation revealed the two were not related and had begun communicating on Snapchat earlier that same day.

Police said the man had allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and nude images to the teen before arranging to pick her up to engage in sexual activity. The suspect acknowledged knowing the girl’s age, and officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The man, whose name was not released in the department's statement, was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The girl was safely released to her guardian.

What you can do:

Following the arrest, Fate police urged parents and guardians to take steps to protect children online:

Monitor which apps and social media platforms children are using.

Regularly check privacy settings, location-sharing permissions and online activity.

Talk with children about the risks of communicating with or meeting people they only know online.

Foster open, judgment-free communication, so children feel comfortable reporting concerning interactions.

Report any suspected online exploitation or predatory behavior to law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"Online predators can establish communication, build trust, and arrange in-person encounters in a remarkably short amount of time," the department said. "We encourage families to use this incident as an opportunity to have meaningful conversations about online safety."