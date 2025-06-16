Tarrant County band's truck, trailer stolen while performing in Dallas

The Brief Tarrant County band Blu-Print had their truck and equipment trailer stolen Saturday in Oak Cliff, after a performance. Surveillance video shows a suspect getting into the truck in a parking lot before driving off with the unmarked 16-foot trailer. The band estimates a $65,000-$75,000 loss, forcing canceled events.



A Tarrant County band's trip to perform in Dallas ended with their truck being stolen.

Blu-Print truck stolen

What Happened:

On Saturday, the band, Blu-Print, was playing in Dallas for its first time in years at a private event at Oak Cliff's El Ranchito restaurant.

Band member James Byerly parked his truck across the street, in the Fiesta parking lot of West Jefferson because there was no room to park at the restaurant.

When the gig was over, Byerly came outside to find his truck and trailer missing.

Bandmate Crystal Huff checked with local businesses for surveillance video. In one video, you can see a white Chevy Silverado circling the parking lot before backing next to Byerly's truck and the unmarked trailer.

A man hops out of the passenger seat, walks up to the unlocked door and allegedly hotwires the vehicle. The truck was then driven away.

Byerly is waiting for a detective to be assigned to his case, with his loss between $65,000 and $75,000. He also has to cancel events that the band was scheduled to play in the weeks ahead.

They are hoping someone sees a 16-foot trailer that wasn't in their neighborhood before Saturday evening and calls the police.

What they're saying:

"This incident has not affected not only me and my family but it's affected nine other members of my band," said Byerly. "I'm somewhat at a loss for words because having this happen to you the first time, you don't know how to wrap it in the right words. I pray for them and I hope whatever comes of this deal I'll get through it. I'll get through it with my faith in God."

"Just do the right thing and that's all that we ask," Huff said.