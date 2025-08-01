Truck falls from bridge on Hwy. 121 in Grapevine

article

The Brief A commercial work truck fell from a Hwy. 121 bridge in Grapevine after colliding with another vehicle on Friday morning. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The accident left some bridge damage.



A vehicle fell from a bridge in Grapevine following a crash on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on southbound Highway 121 between Texan Trail and the DFW Airport exit.

Grapevine police said two commercial vehicles collided, and one of those vehicles ended up going over a bridge wall. The vehicle landed on the embankment below.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours on Friday morning.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Images from SKY 4 showed some bridge damage, but Grapevine police did not indicate whether the damage would affect traffic.