Spas operating as 'sexually oriented businesses' in Trophy Club, Dallas closed

The Brief Police served warrants on Wednesday at Chi Kung Foot Spa locations in Trophy Club and Dallas. Investigators reportedly found evidence that the businesses were operating as sexually oriented businesses. The location in Trophy Club had its certificate of occupancy revoked.



Chi Kung Foot Spa Locations Closed

What we know:

Trophy Club police said investigators worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Dallas Police Department to execute search warrants on Wednesday at two Chi Kung Foot Spa locations.

Investigators found evidence that the locations along Highway 114 in Trophy Club and on Preston Road in Dallas, which have a common owner, were operating as sexually oriented businesses, police said.

"This joint effort underscores our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community," said Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata. "We appreciate the collaboration with our federal and local partners in this investigation."

The spa in Trophy Club had its certificate of occupancy revoked.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if the spa in Dallas also had its certificate of occupancy revoked.

Police also didn’t share any details related to the investigation or how investigators learned about the alleged sexual activity.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the Trophy Club Police Department at 972-434-5500.