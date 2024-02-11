Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating triple shooting at Fort Worth night club

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman following a triple shooting at a night club late Saturday night.

This happened just after 11 p.m. at a club in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street.

Responding officers found three people were injured in the shooting.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.