Police investigating triple shooting at Fort Worth night club
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman following a triple shooting at a night club late Saturday night.
This happened just after 11 p.m. at a club in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street.
Responding officers found three people were injured in the shooting.
Featured
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.