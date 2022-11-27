Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas

article

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday.

Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business.

Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard, south of I-30, in Pleasant Grove.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one died from her injuries. The other victim is in critical condition, police said.

During their investigation, police were told a third shooting victim was driven to another hospital. His condition was not released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-4096 or email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.