Shooting victim drives to Forth Worth hospital late Friday night

Fort Worth police say a person drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds from a drive by shooting late Friday night.

Officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith hospital.

They believe the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue after discovering bullet holes on the victim's vehicle and nearby homes where the shooting took place.

The victim had to undergo surgery.

No arrests have been made.



