2nd body found in search for men believed to have drowned in Trinity River

DALLAS - Dallas police believe recovery teams found the second victim of a drowning from last weekend.

An officer at California Crossing Park in Northwest Dallas noticed a body in the Trinity River Friday night after dive teams ended their search for the night. 

DPD Air One and a dive team were called back to recover the body.

Relatives of 18-year-old Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc came out to the park, and they believe it was his remains.

He and 21-year-old Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc went missing in the Trinity River on Easter Sunday.

On Thursday, dive teams pulled a body from the river.

Relatives believe it is that of Botzoc.

Both bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.