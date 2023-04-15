2nd body found in search for men believed to have drowned in Trinity River
DALLAS - Dallas police believe recovery teams found the second victim of a drowning from last weekend.
An officer at California Crossing Park in Northwest Dallas noticed a body in the Trinity River Friday night after dive teams ended their search for the night.
DPD Air One and a dive team were called back to recover the body.
Relatives of 18-year-old Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc came out to the park, and they believe it was his remains.
He and 21-year-old Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc went missing in the Trinity River on Easter Sunday.
On Thursday, dive teams pulled a body from the river.
Relatives believe it is that of Botzoc.
Both bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.