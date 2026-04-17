Tributes pour in for decorated Paralympic cyclist killed in McKinney car crash

The Brief Paralympic cyclist Dory Selinger was killed in a crash in McKinney. Police say the driver stayed at the scene; no arrests have been made. Tributes are pouring in as loved ones remember his impact and legacy.



The cycling community is continuing to mourn the loss of a Paralympic cyclist who was killed in a McKinney car crash on Thursday.

FOX 4 spoke to a man who saw the investigation from the 7th floor of his office building, who said as everyone learned more about Dory Selinger's story, the mood quickly turned somber.

Fatal crash in McKinney

The backstory:

Thursday morning, Selinger was on his daily route, but as he passed the intersection of State Highway 121 and Alma road, he was struck and killed.

McKinney police told FOX 4 the driver stayed on scene, but they released very little information about the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

McKinney police said Friday that no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

There is an online fundraiser to help support Selinger's family, and a memorial to honor him is in the works.

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Witness shares details

What's new:

Conrado Casallo saw it all from his office building.

"We couldn't stop thinking about it, because that could have been, you know, anybody," Casallo said.

He and his coworkers soon found out Selinger was the man killed.

"You could tell that there was a sadness in there," Casallo said. "We didn't even know him, but you know we feel for him and his family, and you know the only thing that I could do is really pray."

Who is Dory Selinger?

The 54-year-old is one of America's best-known Paralympic cyclists, winning medals at the Paralympic Games, the World Championships, and the European Championships.

In 1993, he had to have his leg amputated from the knee down after a woman suffering from a mental episode intentionally drove into a group of cyclists.

After news spread of his death, tributes for Selinger poured in from across the globe. He not only made an impact on American cycling, but also in the world of prosthetics.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dory Selinger (CTSY: Ryan Crissey)

Friends and family mourn

When longtime friend and fellow cyclist Ryan Crissy got a frantic phone call from Selinger's wife, he immediately headed to the scene. He says he will always remember Selinger's one-liners, his humility, and resilience.

"I think the biggest thing he's going to be remembered for is just being this bright soul," Crissy said.

And Crissy hopes his death is a reminder for every driver to pay attention.

"Taking that moment, and especially when someone's on a side road simply crossing a major road with a light, you know, that wasn't his fault. He wasn't riding dangerously on a highway where cars are going much, much faster trying to get around them. He was on a side road just going home," Crissy said.