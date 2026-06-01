Dallas shooting: 2 hospitalized in Pleasant Grove

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The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting late Sunday night at a Pleasant Grove apartment complex in Dallas. Police discovered a gunshot victim inside a crashed, bullet-ridden car, and a second victim inside an apartment. The gunman remains at large, and authorities have not yet released a suspect description or a motive.



Two people are recovering after a shooting late Sunday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment building off Bruton Road near North Saint Augustine Road.

Officers found a crashed car covered in bullet holes. A man inside the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The officers found another gunshot victim in the apartment.

The gunman fled and has not yet been caught.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

It’s not clear how serious the second victim's injuries are.