Dallas shooting: 2 hospitalized in Pleasant Grove
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DALLAS - Two people are recovering after a shooting late Sunday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
What we know:
Police were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment building off Bruton Road near North Saint Augustine Road.
Officers found a crashed car covered in bullet holes. A man inside the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The officers found another gunshot victim in the apartment.
The gunman fled and has not yet been caught.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.
It’s not clear how serious the second victim's injuries are.
The Source: The information in this story comes from police officers at the scene of the shooting.