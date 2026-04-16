Decorated Paralympic cyclist killed in McKinney car crash

The Brief A world-renowned Paralympic cyclist was killed in a crash in McKinney on Thursday afternoon. 54-year-old Dory Selinger was a Paralympic medalist who also won medals at the European Championships and the World Championships of para-cycling. McKinney Police did not release details of how the crash happened or if the driver stayed at the scene following the crash.



The cycling community is mourning the loss of a Paralympian cyclist who was killed in a McKinney car crash on Thursday.

Fatal crash in McKinney

What we know:

The McKinney Police Department responded to a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle at the intersection of Alma Drive and State Highway 121 earlier on Thursday.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene following the accident, and the incident was not a hit-and-run.

What we don't know:

McKinney PD have not released details on what led to the crash.

Paralympian cyclist remembered

What they're saying:

Friends and family identified the cyclist killed as 54-year-old Dory Selinger.

Selinger was a gold medal-winning cyclist at the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta in track cycling. He won a silver medal and two bronze medals at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney.

He also won gold medals at the 1998 and 2002 Para-cycling World Championships.

Dory Selinger (middle)

His leg was amputated from the knee down after a woman suffering a mental episode intentionally drove into his group of cyclists in 1993.

"He really took a bad situation of losing a leg, turned that around to make his life even better and accomplish more than he would have otherwise, according to him," Ryan Crissey, a friend of Selinger's, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dory Selinger (CTSY: Ryan Crissey)

Crissey says he'll miss his humor, his mentorship, and his kindness.

"I was getting texts and messages on social media all day from riders around the world at all levels, just of how much he inspired them and motivated them and, mentored them," Crissey continued. "Hearing from Olympians and professionals about what a big deal he was to them."

"The world got a little darker today without him there."

"I guess you want to ask why, but there's just really no answers," Bradley Cobb, Selinger's former teammate, told Jones. "If Dory had come out of this one, he'd come back even stronger again. That's just kind of the way he was, and unfortunately, he didn't come out of this one."

Dory Selinger (right)

What you can do:

Crissey has started a GoFundMe to support Selinger's family, which you can find here.