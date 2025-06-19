Non-profit director describes sentencing of truck driver who killed woman kidnapped from Dallas

The Brief The body of 25-year-old Caleigha Zangari was found in East Texas, eight days after she was picked up by a truck driver in Dallas. Truck driver Naasson Hazzard has been sentenced to life in federal prison for Zangari's death. Hazzard claimed in court that her death was accidental, and he disposed of her body to hide his infidelity.



Following a trial in which a truck driver was sentenced to life in prison for killing a sex worker he picked up in Dallas, a non-profit director spoke with FOX 4 about the court proceedings.

Naasson Hazzard

Sex Worker Found Dead in East Texas

The backstory:

It’s unclear what circumstances led Caleigha Zangari, a U.S. Army veteran, to become a sex worker. The 25-year-old was visiting Dallas from California. Officials say sex workers often make rounds through different major cities.

25-year-old Caleigha Zangari, a U.S. Army veteran from San Diego, California.

It was in the parking lot of an adult book store off Harry Hines Boulevard in northwest Dallas where Naasson Hazzard, a truck driver, picked up Zangari, killed her and ditched her body last August.

It’s not known how the 25-year-old woman was killed. Her body was found eight days after being picked up by Hazzard, who’s now sentenced to life in federal prison.

Zangari's belongings were found in Hazzard's truck. Her cell phone was shattered on the side of the road along Hazzard's route.

Hazzard Sentenced to Life in Prison

The Latest:

Amanda Pettit is the executive director of Rescue Hill, a non-profit working to help sex-trafficking survivors. Pettit was in court last week when Hazzard was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Pettit says Hazzard spoke during sentencing, claiming the death was an accident, and he discarded her body because he did not want his family to find out he was cheating.

Some victims Pettit’s non-profit helps work the Harry Hines neighborhood, where Dallas police have a consistent presence. There are even signs letting drivers know they cannot cruise back and forth in the area.

A representative from the sex store where Zangari was picked up kicked FOX 4 off the property, while denying knowledge of prostitution or trafficking happening there.

Federal investigators say Hazzard cleaned his truck with bleach and searched on his phone, "how many years for second- and third-degree murders."

What they're saying:

Pettit said Hazzard did not defend himself during the proceedings.

"He had been quiet throughout the whole trial. He hadn’t said a word. He didn't take the stand for himself," Pettit said.

She described the testimony he gave during sentencing, after he had been convicted.

"He gave this crazy story, and he just kept going and going and going, while the family had to sit there and listen to him spew the lies."

Zangari’s mother forwarded FOX 4 a letter, saying Caleigha was "…incredibly loyal and never judged anyone."

"We’re so quick to say, ‘well, they made this choice, well they’re here,’" Zangari's mother went on. "No, take a deeper look."