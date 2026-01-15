Trial for the murder of rapper MO3 pushed back

The Brief The trial in the murder case of rapper MO3 has been pushed back. Both sides agreed they could not get through all the evidence before the scheduled start date. Kewon White is accused of killing MO3 in 2020. MO3's rival, rapper Yella Beezy, allegedly paid White for the hit. No new date for the trial has been set. It was scheduled to begin on February 2nd.



Kewon White is the man prosecutors say Dallas rapper Yella Beezy paid to allegedly kill MO3. A continuation was set today and there will be a new trial date, but we don't know exactly when.

Kewon White

What we know:

The murder happened back in 2020 and was caught on camera. Prosecutors say White ambushed and shot Melvin Noble, who went by the rap name MO3, in traffic on I-35.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

According to investigators, White was paid for the hit by one of MO3's rivals, Markies Conway, who goes by Yella Beezy.

Timeline:

Featured article

Today’s hearing for White revealed there is still a lot of evidence to get through. Both sides agreed they would not be ready by Feb. 2, so that trial date was delayed.

The State made clear that while there is a lot of evidence to go through, they have not delayed getting it to the defense. Both sides will meet again next week to try and come up with a possible new trial date.

What they're saying:

During the hearing, the prosecution talked to the judge about White's tattoos and possible gang affiliation, arguing that they’re relevant to their case. The judge ruled the State can photograph White before trial to use if it were to come up.

"The defendant does have unique tattoos, including down the right side of the face, his left arm around his forearms. I'm not going to get into any gang evidence during this hearing," Tommy Adamas, assistant district attorney said.

"But we've believed, and I have evidence that I believe would show that the defendant is a gang member. And those tattoos can help in my expert’s identification, in testimony as his affiliation as a gang member," Adamas continued.

White's defense attorney pushed back.

"I would just at this point make an oral motion in liberty as relates to any gang affiliation that the State intends to raise or thinks that they have sufficient information, that we'd be able to have a hearing outside the presence of the jury for the court to be able to make a determination whether or not there is sufficient evidence there to discuss that in front of the jury," Bree West, White’s defense attorney, said on the supposed gang affiliations.

Related article

What's next:

The prosecution and defense will also meet on the original trial date of Feb. 2 to hash out final plans before the trial begins.

Markies Conway, aka Yella Beezy

As for Yella Beezy, he is scheduled to have a hearing on Friday, Jan. 16.