Trial begins for man accused of killing 3, burning their dismembered bodies

The Brief Tarrant County's first death penalty trial since 2019 begins today. Police say Jason Thornburg admitted to killing 3 people, removing their limbs with a knife, and then burning their dismembered bodies. The murders allegedly happened on different days at a motel in Euless, but the bodies were found in a dumpster in Fort Worth.



The trial begins today for a man accused of dismembering three bodies and burning them in a Fort Worth dumpster.

Jason Thornburg was arrested on a capital murder charge in 2021 after the victims’ bodies were found in West Fort Worth.

The dismembered bodies of two women and a man were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

Police said Thornburg admitted to killing the two women and one man on different days at a motel in Euless. He said he used a knife to remove their limbs.

He was captured on video carrying what investigators believe was dismembered body parts in a plastic bin. His Jeep Grand Cherokee was later seen on video near the burning dumpster.

Thornburg also admitted to being involved in another suspicious death in Tarrant County and to killing a woman in Arizona, police said.

He told investigators he believed he was being called to commit sacrifices.

In 2022, prosecutors decided to seek the death penalty.

This is the first death penalty case to be tried in Tarrant County since 2019.