Trial begins for Irving mom who confessed to murdering her two daughters

Irving
IRVING, Texas - The trial is underway for the Irving mother charged with killing her two children.

In 2021, Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department, used a telephone to call 911, and told police she smothered her 1 and 6-year-old daughters.

According to the arrest affidavit, McDonald said her children were allegedly abused and she would do anything to protect them, including "eliminating them." 

Security video from inside the police station showed McDonald wandering around the lobby carrying documents and two baby blankets.

According to the arrest affidavit, she said her children were allegedly abused and she would do anything to protect them, including eliminating them. 

McDonald is charged with two counts of capital murder.

During opening statements, her attorney said she suffered from several mental health disorders and was not aware that what she was doing was wrong at the time.

He is asking the jury to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.