Trial begins for ex-cop accused in Dallas woman’s shooting death

A former Dallas police officer goes on trial Tuesday for aggravated assault in a fatal shooting.

Christopher Hess is charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes.

Body camera video from 2017 shows Hess and his partner, Officer Jason Kimpel, firing 13 shots into a car that slowly backed into their police cruiser.

They were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Old East Dallas. Records showed the car was reported stolen out of Irving and the officers initially claimed the driver of the car ignored commands and then backed up in their direction.

But Dawes, a mother of two who was expecting a third child, had just purchased the car without knowing it was stolen. She and her common law husband, Virgilio Rosales, were asleep in the vehicle when the officers approached.

Rosales told FOX 4 Dawes nudged him awake. He said he could not see who was outside because they were shining flashlights into the car.

"She got scared,” he said. “They got guns in her face. At first, she don’t know they are cops.”

A barrage of bullets tore through the car when Dawes put it in reverse. Rosales was not hurt but later arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

An attorney for the Dawes family said the body camera and dash camera video of the incident show she was not trying to hit the officers.

Grand jurors who saw the video indicted Hess on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. He was then fired by the Dallas Police Department. Kimpel was not indicted, cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to work.

Dawes’ family is also suing both officers and the city of Dallas, alleging excessive force. The lawsuit argues poor training, a lack of supervision and a lack of discipline were at the root of the shooting.

The city filed a motion asking that it be dismissed from the lawsuit. Officer Kimpel’s attorneys did the same but a judge rejected their requests.