Tres Leches French Toast at Montage recipe
Ingredients:
For batter:
3 Whole eggs (each)
2 oz evaporated milk
1 tbsp honey
3 oz gran manière
1 tsp vanilla extract
For milk foam:
1 cup whole milk
1/4 cup Sugar
1 cinnamon stick (each)
For dish:
3 ea Brioche Texas Toast
1/2 cup Condensed milk
1 cup Assorted berries
1 tbsp Powder sugar
Directions:
Batter:
- In a bowl, combine all the batter ingredients and whisk until smooth.
Milk Foam:
- Combine all milk foam ingredients in a saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Strain the mixture into an Isi container. Charge it twice with whipping chargers (if you don’t have an Isi container, you can use a milk frother instead).
Toast:
- Soak the Texas toast in the batter for 30 seconds.
- In a hot griddle, add butter and place the soaked bread on it. Cook for 4 minutes on each side until golden brown.
- Once cooked, take a wide bowl and stack the French toast inside. Drizzle with condensed milk and top with assorted berries. Finish the dish with powdered sugar and place the milk foam around the toast to create a cloud effect.