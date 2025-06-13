Workers pulled from water tank near Tarrant-Parker county line

article

The Brief Two workers were found unresponsive in a water tank near the Parker/Tarrant County border Friday, prompting an investigation. Co-workers called 911 after losing contact with the men, who were performing water infrastructure checks. Their current condition remains unknown.



An investigation is underway after two workers were found in a water tank near the border of Parker and Tarrant County.

Parker County trench rescue

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were called to the 12000 block of Aledo Road after two men were found.

The men were performing checks of water infrastructure in the area.

When co-workers could not reach them, they called 911.

By the time rescue crews arrived, the men were found unresponsive.

What we don't know:

The condition of the workers is unknown.