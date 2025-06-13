Workers pulled from water tank near Tarrant-Parker county line
article
An investigation is underway after two workers were found in a water tank near the border of Parker and Tarrant County.
Parker County trench rescue
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were called to the 12000 block of Aledo Road after two men were found.
The men were performing checks of water infrastructure in the area.
When co-workers could not reach them, they called 911.
By the time rescue crews arrived, the men were found unresponsive.
What we don't know:
The condition of the workers is unknown.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.