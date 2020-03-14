Travelers report long lines at US Customs after returning to DFW Airport

article

Many travelers who were returning to the United States after traveling abroad waited hours in close quarters at U.S. Customs at DFW Airport on Saturday.

FOX4 spoke to several people who said they had to wait more than three hours, and they were standing very close to people the entire time, not following social distancing protocols outlined by health officials.

A number of people tweeted DFW Airport to complain about the wait, and the airport responded with the following statement:

"We ask for your patience as our CBP officers and the CDC are following federal guidelines to conduct enhanced screening for passengers, which is causing additional delays. Screening passengers who've been abroad is of utmost importance for the health and safety of all."