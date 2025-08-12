Train derailment in Palo Pinto County sparks grass fire

Image 1 of 12 ▼

The Brief A train went off the tracks in Gordon in Palo Pinto County on Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt and nothing hazardous is leaking. The crash did spark a grass fire in the wooded area near the train tracks.



Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire that was sparked by a train derailment in Palo Pinto County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Union Pacific train wreck happened around 2 p.m. on the Coalville Road Bridge in the town of Gordon, which is about 65 miles west of Fort Worth just north of Interstate 20.

Images from SKY 4 showed a pile-up with multiple freight and tanker cars. In a later update, Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District #1 said about 30 cars had derailed.

At first, there was concern that some of the overturned tankers were leaking. However, Palo Pinto County officials said no cars are leaking contents and no evacuations will be necessary.

However, firefighters are still working to contain a grass fire that was sparked by the wreck.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

All personnel have been accounted for, and no one was hurt, officials said.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Union Pacific said it is sending crews to the area for cleanup and an investigation.