AMBER Alert discontinued as missing Oklahoma father and child found dead in North Texas

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The Brief Caleb Furley and his 4-year-old son, Andres, were found dead in Gainesville following an AMBER Alert and missing advisory. Surveillance footage showed the pair walking away from a local business on North Grand Avenue, where a search was conducted after a suspicious call. Official identification by the medical examiner is pending as Gainesville police and Texas DPS Rangers continue to investigate.



A missing Oklahoma father and his 4-year-old son, who became the subject of an Endangered Missing Advisory and an AMBER Alert, were found dead in Gainesville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to police.

Missing father and son found dead

What we know:

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 4-year-old Andres "Harry" Furley was last known with his father, Caleb Furley, after Caleb failed to show up for a custody exchange with the boy's mother. Authorities subsequently issued a warrant for Caleb Furley for parental kidnapping, and investigators noted that he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Gainesville Police Department said officers responded at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a call in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue from a relative of the missing pair. The relative informed police that the father and son had been spotted at a local business on North Grand Avenue on Monday, October 12, at about 3 p.m.

Caleb Furley, and his 4-year-old son, Andres Harry Furley (Source: Norman Police Department)

According to police, a caller had originally reported a suspicious contact involving an adult male and a child at that business on Monday. An officer responded at the time and conducted an extensive search of the area with the aid of a drone, but did not find them.

On Wednesday morning, Gainesville investigators reviewing surveillance footage from the business identified the missing subjects walking away from the area. During a subsequent search of the surrounding area, an investigator found a deceased man and child.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that the Amber Alert had been canceled because Andres Furley had been found.

Positive identification of the bodies is pending verification by the medical examiner.

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers have been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777, reach out via Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice, or submit anonymous tips to the Crime Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.