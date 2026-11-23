The Brief A tech issue with Delta Airlines delayed about 1,000 flights over the weekend. The outage happened as 29 million passengers prepare to fly for Thanksgiving. Travelers are also facing more expensive tickets and possible weather delays this week.



Delta Airlines passengers are hoping to get back on schedule today after a weekend tech issue caused delays across the country just days before Thanksgiving.

Delta travel disruptions

What we know:

The outage affected the airline’s automated weight-and-balance calculations, which help determine whether an aircraft is properly loaded and safe for takeoff.

The disruption triggered a temporary ground stop for Delta planes. The ground stop led to about 1,000 delayed flights nationwide.

Delta crews used a manual workaround to get planes in the air, but the process is much slower.

The airline says the system is now back up and running.

This outage comes as millions of travelers prepare to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airlines for America expects U.S. airlines to carry roughly 29 million passengers between this past Friday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 30.

Higher prices and weather worries

By the numbers:

Record jet fuel prices are leading to more expensive tickets.

AAA says round-trip domestic flights during the Thanksgiving travel period average about $800. That is 17% more expensive than this time last year.

What's next:

While technology caused travel trouble on Sunday, weather could cause more delays later in the week.

Big storms are expected to hit both the West and East coasts, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and a cold front.