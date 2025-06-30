Tragedy on I-30: Teen killed directing traffic after crash, DWI suspect arrested

The Brief Angel Alonso, 19, died after being struck by a car on I-30 in Arlington early Saturday morning after he got out of his own crashed truck to direct traffic. The driver who struck Alonso, Brittani Watkins, 33, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, and charges may be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter. Alonso's family is fundraising to transport his body to New York for his funeral; his passion was cars, and he was trying to protect his truck when he was hit.



Angel Alonso’s family told me he was in town for a car meetup.

Something he'd done before in Texas, as his car was his passion.

It doesn't surprise the family that he tried to protect it from getting hit, but they're devastated that the baby of the family is now gone.

What we know:

It was Friday, June 27, the last time Ingrid Carrasco saw her brother-in-law.

19-year-old Angel Alonso was in Arlington on his way to a car meetup, just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Arlington police say he hit an unoccupied car on the right shoulder of I-30 near Baird Farm Road.

Witnesses told police that after the crash, Alonso got out of his Silverado truck and started directing traffic with the flashlight of his cellphone.

Tim Ciesco of the Arlington Police Department describes the scene.

"When he collided with that vehicle, it ended up causing both of the vehicles to go out into the main lanes of traffic," said Ciesco.

"We believe it was just a short time later when another vehicle, a Lexus, was coming westbound on I-30 and ended up striking both him and his vehicle."

Alonso died at the scene and police say the Lexus flipped over on its side and the driver, 33-year-old Brittani Watkins and her 33-year-old boyfriend in the passenger seat were taken to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

When officers spoke to Watkins at the hospital, they suspected she was intoxicated and got a search warrant for a blood sample.

Watkins was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, but the charges could escalate.

"Based on what they find and the discussions they have with the DA's office, yeah, that certainly could rise to intoxication manslaughter."

Remembering Angel Alonso

What they're saying:

Alonso's sister-in-law, Ingrid Carrasco, told FOX 4 that Alonso's family was moving back to their original home state of New York this weekend, and Alonso had decided to keep living in Tennessee.

Those roads led him to North Texas.

"He was really upset about leaving his mom, but, you know, he was making a life choice. He wanted to live on his own," said Carrasco.

"He was just a kid full of life, trying to live life to the fullest. Chase new roads. Chase new dreams."

Alonso's family says his car was his baby, and they believe he was trying to protect his car from causing additional damage.

"I think that his final act was just basically trying to protect his truck and trying to avoid his truck getting hit. He didn't even think about his life and, honestly, that devastates us," said Carrasco.

Carrasco says Alonso leaves behind two brothers, two sisters and a handful of nieces and nephews.

She says Alonso was shy, humble, and is already deeply missed.

"We just have to live on and live for him," said Carrasco.

What's next:

Alonso's family is raising money to have his body transported to New York for his funeral service.

Watkins bonded out of jail this morning. Her boyfriend is still in the hospital with serious injuries.