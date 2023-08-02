Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
4
Red Flag Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

Trackdown: White Settlement PD arrests "Public Enemy No. 1" hours after FOX 4 report

By
Published 
Trackdown
FOX 4

Wanted shooter arrested hours after FOX 4's Trackdown

Earlier Wednesday evening, FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb reported that authorities in Tarrant County were still looking for one of three men wanted for a shootout over the weekend. Right after we showed his face on FOX 4, the calls came pouring in from viewers.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - FOX 4's Trackdown has led to more than 150 arrests so far, and we can now add two more.

One arrest happened while our cameras rolled.

The other happened just hours after Wednesday’s Trackdown segment on FOX 4 News at 5:30.

Earlier Wednesday evening, FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb reported that authorities in Tarrant County were still looking for one of three men wanted for a shootout over the weekend. His name is Jason Davis.

The police chief for White Settlement called him "Public Enemy No. 1."

Right after we showed Davis' face on FOX 4, the calls came pouring in.

Tips from FOX 4 viewers led authorities directly to Davis, and they made an arrest. 

Police shared video of Davis in handcuffs.

Our cameras were rolling Wednesday when another one of those three suspects was caught.

This week's Trackdown was a complete success in just one day.

Shootout suspect arrested in front of Trackdown crew

As FOX 4's Shaun Rabb started to do his interview for Trackdown, it went down. A suspect in a White Settlement shootout was arrested right in front of the FOX 4 crew as they prepared to do a segment on the search.