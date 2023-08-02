Trackdown: White Settlement PD arrests "Public Enemy No. 1" hours after FOX 4 report

FOX 4's Trackdown has led to more than 150 arrests so far, and we can now add two more.

One arrest happened while our cameras rolled.

The other happened just hours after Wednesday’s Trackdown segment on FOX 4 News at 5:30.

Earlier Wednesday evening, FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb reported that authorities in Tarrant County were still looking for one of three men wanted for a shootout over the weekend. His name is Jason Davis.

The police chief for White Settlement called him "Public Enemy No. 1."

Right after we showed Davis' face on FOX 4, the calls came pouring in.

Tips from FOX 4 viewers led authorities directly to Davis, and they made an arrest.

Police shared video of Davis in handcuffs.

Our cameras were rolling Wednesday when another one of those three suspects was caught.

This week's Trackdown was a complete success in just one day.